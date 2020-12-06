Shahid Afridi wishes daughter a happy birthday, shares heart-warming message

Former Pakistani Cricket Captain Shahid Afridi posing with his daughter. Photo: Shahid Afridi Official/ Instagram

Former Pakistani cricket skipper Shahid Afridi on Sunday took to his Instagram page and wished his daughter a happy birthday with a heart-warming message and a sweet picture.

In the snap, Afridi can be seen sitting next to his daughter, both smiling at the camera.

"Happy Birthday meri pyari beti!" Afridi wrote. "I'm blessed to have my daughters around me. Thank you, Allah, for the blessings."

He also added a picture of his daughter's well-decorated cake.

Within 30 minutes of putting up the post, and at the time this report was filed, the pictures garnered more than 41,000 likes. In addition, his ardent followers took to the comments section and shared about 700 messages in which they wished his daughter a happy birthday and sent their blessings and prayers to the child.



"Happy birthday to your daughter. May God bless you and your entire family with health and happiness," one user wrote.

"Masha Allah, happy birthday to your princess," chimed in another user.

Afridi has five daughters. He welcomed his fifth baby girl in February this year.



