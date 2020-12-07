Can't connect right now! retry
business
Monday Dec 07 2020
By
Web Desk

Gold rates in Pakistan on December 7

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 07, 2020

The gold rates remain unchanged since Friday as the market remained unchanged. Photo: File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs110,300 on December 7 at the opening the bullion market after the precious metal's price remained unchanged during the last day of trading.

Likewise, 10 grams of 24k gold was sold at Rs94,564 at the opening of trading.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold was traded for Rs86,684 with one tola of 22k gold was being traded at Rs101,108 at the opening of trading.


