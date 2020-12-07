Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Dec 07 2020
By
Web Desk

Woman who accused Babar Azam of 'sexual assault' alleges 'murder attempt'

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 07, 2020

Hamiza Mukhtar (L) alleged that two unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on her vehicle in the Kahna area where four bullets had hit her car. Photo: Geo. tv/File

LAHORE: The woman who accused Pakistan Cricket Team captain Babar Azam of sexual and physical assault has filed a police complaint alleging a murder attempt.

Hamiza Mukhtar has claimed that armed men on a motorcycle opened fire at her vehicle near the Kahna Police Station in Lahore. "My life is in danger. I have been receiving death threats for days," she claimed and asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide protection.

Confirming the complaint, the police said the matter will be investigated. 

Read more: Court asks for police comments in alleged rape case against Babar Azam

Azam lands in hot waters

Hamiza had leveled allegations against Azam in a press conference last week, claiming she was Azam's neighbour and old school mate. She said the cricketers had "tricked her into love" and "tortured" her when she asked for marriage.

She filed a petition in lower courts, stating that she financially supported Azam when he was a "struggling cricketer" and spent "millions of rupees on him".

"When I called the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to lodge a complaint, they said that it was a personal matter," she continued.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistani netizens remember Junaid Jamshed on his 4th death anniversary

Pakistani netizens remember Junaid Jamshed on his 4th death anniversary
MDCAT 2020 results to be announced on December 16

MDCAT 2020 results to be announced on December 16
Notice issued to PMC in petition challenging legality of MDCAT 2020

Notice issued to PMC in petition challenging legality of MDCAT 2020
Lahore man arrested for slitting throat of 7-year-old boy after raping him: police

Lahore man arrested for slitting throat of 7-year-old boy after raping him: police
PM Imran Khan vows to save youth from drug addiction

PM Imran Khan vows to save youth from drug addiction
MBBS, BDS exams will not be postponed: UHS

MBBS, BDS exams will not be postponed: UHS
Nawaz, Zardari expected to attend PDM meeting tomorrow

Nawaz, Zardari expected to attend PDM meeting tomorrow
Peshawar hospital suspends seven officers over death of six coronavirus patients

Peshawar hospital suspends seven officers over death of six coronavirus patients
Rain likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi from tomorrow, PMD says

Rain likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi from tomorrow, PMD says
Coronavirus updates, December 7: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Coronavirus updates, December 7: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world
Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate nears 10%

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate nears 10%
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 7

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 7

Latest

view all