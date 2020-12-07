Woman who accused Babar Azam of 'sexual assault' alleges 'murder attempt'

Hamiza Mukhtar (L) alleged that two unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on her vehicle in the Kahna area where four bullets had hit her car. Photo: Geo. tv/File

LAHORE: The woman who accused Pakistan Cricket Team captain Babar Azam of sexual and physical assault has filed a police complaint alleging a murder attempt.

Hamiza Mukhtar has claimed that armed men on a motorcycle opened fire at her vehicle near the Kahna Police Station in Lahore. "My life is in danger. I have been receiving death threats for days," she claimed and asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide protection.

Confirming the complaint, the police said the matter will be investigated.

Azam lands in hot waters

Hamiza had leveled allegations against Azam in a press conference last week, claiming she was Azam's neighbour and old school mate. She said the cricketers had "tricked her into love" and "tortured" her when she asked for marriage.

She filed a petition in lower courts, stating that she financially supported Azam when he was a "struggling cricketer" and spent "millions of rupees on him".

"When I called the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to lodge a complaint, they said that it was a personal matter," she continued.