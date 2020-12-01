Court asks for police comments in alleged rape case against Babar Azam

LAHORE: A court in the provincial capital on Monday sought comments from the police on a petition seeking registration of a criminal case against newly-appointed Pakistani team captain Babar Azam by December 4.



The petition was filed by a girl named Hamiza Mukhatar in the court of Additional District and Sessions judge Numan Muhammad Naeem who contended that Azam allegedly raped her on the false promises of marriage.

The woman claimed that they both were in love and had illicit relations, revealing that she got pregnant out of this relation. However, Babar convinced her for an abortion on the promise of marriage. The petitioner also annexed her medical documents as evidence of the petition.

Saying that she had approached Naseerabad Police Station to register an FIR against the acclaimed cricketer, Mukhatar also revealed that when Azam came to know about her move of registering an application, he asked her to withdraw the application on the assurance that he will marry her.

She further said that the Pakistani skipper ignored her and finally refused to marry her after he earned fame in cricket.

“After which I again approached the concerned police station but the police refused to record my statement”, Mukhatar claimed, adding she implored the court to register a criminal case against Babar Azam over the charges of raping her on the false promises of marriage.

The court, after hearing the petitioner, has sought comments from the SHO concerned by December 4.

Meanwhile, Mukhatar has moved the court of Additional District and Sessions, Judge Abid Raza, against the family members of Babar Azam for allegedly threatening and harassing her.

In this petition, the court has sought comments from the police by December 5.

Azam lands in hot waters

Hamiza had levelled allegations of violence and sexual abuse against Pakistani cricket captain Babar Azam.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore last week, she had claimed that she was Azam's neighbour and old school mate, adding that the young cricketer tricked her into love and marriage.

"When I asked him to marry me, he tortured me," she had said.

The petitioner had said that she had financially supported Azam when he was struggling with his career, adding that she spent millions of rupees on him.

"When I called the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to lodge a complaint, they said that it was a personal matter," she continued.