Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Dec 07 2020
By
Mian Muhammad Abid

Lahore man arrested for slitting throat of 7-year-old boy after raping him: police

By
Mian Muhammad Abid

Monday Dec 07, 2020

A woman protests the gang-rape of a woman along the Lahore-Sialkot motorway, which caused a countrywide outpour of anger and bought sexual violence against women into national focus. Photo: Reuters

LAHORE: The Lahore police arrested a man for the rape and murder of a seven-year-old boy in Green Town on Monday.

Police said two men raped and murdered the child. They said a search for the suspect’s accomplice is underway.

The seven-year-old’s body was found with his throat slit outside an empty plot in Green Town, the police said, adding that the suspect, Faraz, is a neighbour of the victim.

Faraz had told the child’s parents that their son had been killed in a road accident. The police then interrogated the neighbour, who later confessed to taking the child to an empty plot and raping him with another man.

Read more: Lahore court asks Babar Azam, family to stop harassing woman alleging rape

Faraz told the police they later slit the boy’s throat and killed him for fear of getting caught.

DSP Saeed Ahmed said the second culprit will be arrested soon too.

The child’s body has been sent by the police for a post-mortem.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and IG Inam Ghani have instructed the Lahore CCPO to prepare a report in the case.

More From Pakistan:

MDCAT 2020 results to be announced on December 16

MDCAT 2020 results to be announced on December 16
Notice issued to PMC in petition challenging legality of MDCAT 2020

Notice issued to PMC in petition challenging legality of MDCAT 2020
PM Imran Khan vows to save youth from drug addiction

PM Imran Khan vows to save youth from drug addiction
MBBS, BDS exams will not be postponed: UHS

MBBS, BDS exams will not be postponed: UHS
Nawaz, Zardari expected to attend PDM meeting tomorrow

Nawaz, Zardari expected to attend PDM meeting tomorrow
Peshawar hospital suspends seven officers over death of six coronavirus patients

Peshawar hospital suspends seven officers over death of six coronavirus patients
Rain likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi from tomorrow, PMD says

Rain likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi from tomorrow, PMD says
Woman who accused Babar Azam of 'sexual assault' alleges 'murder attempt'

Woman who accused Babar Azam of 'sexual assault' alleges 'murder attempt'
Coronavirus updates, December 7: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Coronavirus updates, December 7: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world
Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate nears 10%

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate nears 10%
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 7

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 7
Pakistan backs Egypt’s decision to move international court against blasphemous French cartoons

Pakistan backs Egypt’s decision to move international court against blasphemous French cartoons

Latest

view all