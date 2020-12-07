Lahore man arrested for slitting throat of 7-year-old boy after raping him: police

A woman protests the gang-rape of a woman along the Lahore-Sialkot motorway, which caused a countrywide outpour of anger and bought sexual violence against women into national focus. Photo: Reuters

LAHORE: The Lahore police arrested a man for the rape and murder of a seven-year-old boy in Green Town on Monday.

Police said two men raped and murdered the child. They said a search for the suspect’s accomplice is underway.

The seven-year-old’s body was found with his throat slit outside an empty plot in Green Town, the police said, adding that the suspect, Faraz, is a neighbour of the victim.

Faraz had told the child’s parents that their son had been killed in a road accident. The police then interrogated the neighbour, who later confessed to taking the child to an empty plot and raping him with another man.

Read more: Lahore court asks Babar Azam, family to stop harassing woman alleging rape

Faraz told the police they later slit the boy’s throat and killed him for fear of getting caught.

DSP Saeed Ahmed said the second culprit will be arrested soon too.

The child’s body has been sent by the police for a post-mortem.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and IG Inam Ghani have instructed the Lahore CCPO to prepare a report in the case.