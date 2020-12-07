Varun Dhawan urges fans to be ‘extra careful’ as he confirms contracting coronavirus

Indian star Varun Dhawan has confirmed that he has been diagnosed with coronavirus and urged fans to be ‘extra careful’.

Taking to Instagram, Varun confirmed, “So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted #covid_19.”

He went on to say, “All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19.”

“So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time. thank u,” he further said.



Earlier, there were reports that Varun Dhawan has tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh and the shoot of the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo was brought to a halt after the outbreak amongst the cast and crew.

Apart from Varun, his costar Neetu Kapoor and director Raj Mehta had also tested positive for the virus and were in isolation, the report further says.