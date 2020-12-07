Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday Dec 07 2020
By
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif completely unrecognizable as she gives major winter fashion goals

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 07, 2020

Katrina Kaif is completely unrecognizable as she gives major winter fashion goals

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif looked completely unrecognizable in her latest dazzling photo where she gives major winter fashion goals.

The 37-year-old Bharat actress took to Instagram and shared the photo wherein she can be seen donning a fiery orange hoodie with matching track pants.

Katrina could also be seen sporting a green camouflage jacket with a furry hoodie.

The Sooryavanshi actress captioned the photo, “Is it winter already” followed by furrowed eyebrows.

The endearing post has won the hearts of Katrina fans.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar.

More From Bollywood:

Kangana Ranaut reminisces her childhood days: 'As a child I don’t remember playing with children'

Kangana Ranaut reminisces her childhood days: 'As a child I don’t remember playing with children'
Varun Dhawan urges fans to be ‘extra careful’ as he confirms contracting coronavirus

Varun Dhawan urges fans to be ‘extra careful’ as he confirms contracting coronavirus
Pregnant Kareena Kapoor looks radiant in latest selfie

Pregnant Kareena Kapoor looks radiant in latest selfie
Priyanka Chopra is the latest celebrity to extend support to protesting farmers

Priyanka Chopra is the latest celebrity to extend support to protesting farmers
Swara Bhaskar gives an earful to Kangana Ranaut for ‘spewing poison’

Swara Bhaskar gives an earful to Kangana Ranaut for ‘spewing poison’

Ananya Panday claps back at haters as she talks about being the most trolled star

Ananya Panday claps back at haters as she talks about being the most trolled star
Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap get embroiled in a fiery Twitter spat

Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap get embroiled in a fiery Twitter spat
Kangana Ranaut calls herself a ‘hot target’ as netizens lambast her

Kangana Ranaut calls herself a ‘hot target’ as netizens lambast her
Sunny Leone's latest snap proves she slays athlesiure look

Sunny Leone's latest snap proves she slays athlesiure look
Saif Ali Khan withdraws his controversial statement, apologises to fans

Saif Ali Khan withdraws his controversial statement, apologises to fans
Janhvi Kapoor wins the internet yet again with her classical dance: WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor wins the internet yet again with her classical dance: WATCH
Sara Ali Khan’s latest workout video goes viral

Sara Ali Khan’s latest workout video goes viral

Latest

view all