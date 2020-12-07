Katrina Kaif completely unrecognizable as she gives major winter fashion goals

Katrina Kaif is completely unrecognizable as she gives major winter fashion goals

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif looked completely unrecognizable in her latest dazzling photo where she gives major winter fashion goals.

The 37-year-old Bharat actress took to Instagram and shared the photo wherein she can be seen donning a fiery orange hoodie with matching track pants.

Katrina could also be seen sporting a green camouflage jacket with a furry hoodie.

The Sooryavanshi actress captioned the photo, “Is it winter already” followed by furrowed eyebrows.

The endearing post has won the hearts of Katrina fans.



On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar.