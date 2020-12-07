Beware of 'fake' degree verification agents, warns HEC

Can't connect right now! retry
The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Monday warned people that some individuals were masquerading as degree verification agents.

"HEC wants to bring your notice towards [a matter] that some people are pretending to be transcript and degree verification agents," a statement from the educational body said.

In some instances, it has emerged that these individuals had embossed fake HEC stamps on original degrees of applicants, the institution said.

The HEC said that in case, any degree is produced before it, the commission would seize it.

