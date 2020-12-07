Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday Dec 07 2020
By
Web Desk

Indian TV actress Divya Bhatnagar succumbs to Covid-19

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 07, 2020

Indian TV actor Divya Bhatnagar has passed away at the age of 34 after losing her battle with Covid-19.

The Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata hai star was placed on a ventilator last week when her condition deteriorated.

"Divya passed away at 3am in the night. She had been shifted to Seven Hills Hospital and was suffering from breathing issues since 2 and at 3 doctor declared her death. Its a big shock for me and her family. May her soul rest in peace," her friend Yuvraj Raghuvanshi said. 

News of her death sent shock waves throughout the industry as many took to social media to express their grief. 

Take a look:






