Bollywood
Tuesday Dec 08 2020
By
Web Desk

Kriti Sanon tests positive for COVID-19

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 08, 2020

Kriti Sanon had also announced how she is heading back home after her filming schedule wrapped up

B-Town actor Kriti Sanon is the latest celebrity in Bollywood to have tested positive for COVID-19.

After Varun Dhawan and Neetu Singh, Sanon too contracted the disease amid her filming in Chandigarh with Rajkummar Rao.

While the actor did not disclose her diagnosis publicly, a source close to her told Filmfare that the Luka Chuppi star had tested positive.

Yesterday, she had also announced how she is heading back home after her filming schedule wrapped up.

Earlier, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Singh and their director Raj Mehta also tested positive while the filming process for Jug Jugg Jeeyo was going on. 

