Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Dec 09 2020
By
Web Desk

Indian actor VJ Chitra found dead in her hotel room

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 09, 2020

VJ Chitra had returned to her room at 2:30am following a shoot at EVP Film City

Indian actor VJ Chitra was found dead in a hotel room on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu.

The TV actor, known for her role in Pandian Stores, was reportedly found hanging in her hotel room in Nazarethpettai.

According to reports, the actor, 28, had returned to her room at 2:30am following a shoot at EVP Film City and was staying at the hotel with her fiancé Hemanth.

Hemanth issued his statement to the police and claimed that after she returned from the shoot, she had told him that she was going to take a bath but after remaining absent for some time, he got concerned and called the hotel staff.

Chitra was found dead in her bathroom after the staff unlocked it through a duplicate key.

Chitra’s family has not issued an official statement regarding her death as of yet. 

More From Bollywood:

John Cena leaves Ranveer Singh amused after posting the actor’s selfie

John Cena leaves Ranveer Singh amused after posting the actor’s selfie

Sara Ali Khan teases fans with new song from 'Coolie No 1'

Sara Ali Khan teases fans with new song from 'Coolie No 1'

Kareena Kapoor sends love to her ‘beautiful’ mother-in-law on Sharmila Tagore on 76th birthday

Kareena Kapoor sends love to her ‘beautiful’ mother-in-law on Sharmila Tagore on 76th birthday
Saif Ali Khan slammed by Mukesh Khanna over recent comments: ‘Think before you speak!’

Saif Ali Khan slammed by Mukesh Khanna over recent comments: ‘Think before you speak!’
Sushant Singh Rajput remembered as ‘Kedarnath’ turns two

Sushant Singh Rajput remembered as ‘Kedarnath’ turns two

Deepika Padukone opens up on her 2021 plans and going back to work amid pandemic

Deepika Padukone opens up on her 2021 plans and going back to work amid pandemic
Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap lock horns as Sonam Kapoor gets kidnapped in ‘AK vs AK’

Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap lock horns as Sonam Kapoor gets kidnapped in ‘AK vs AK’
Kriti Sanon tests positive for COVID-19

Kriti Sanon tests positive for COVID-19
Indian TV actress Divya Bhatnagar succumbs to Covid-19

Indian TV actress Divya Bhatnagar succumbs to Covid-19
Katrina Kaif completely unrecognizable as she gives major winter fashion goals

Katrina Kaif completely unrecognizable as she gives major winter fashion goals
Kangana Ranaut reminisces her childhood days: 'As a child I don’t remember playing with children'

Kangana Ranaut reminisces her childhood days: 'As a child I don’t remember playing with children'
Varun Dhawan urges fans to be ‘extra careful’ as he confirms contracting coronavirus

Varun Dhawan urges fans to be ‘extra careful’ as he confirms contracting coronavirus

Latest

view all