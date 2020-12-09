Indian actor VJ Chitra found dead in her hotel room

VJ Chitra had returned to her room at 2:30am following a shoot at EVP Film City

Indian actor VJ Chitra was found dead in a hotel room on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu.

The TV actor, known for her role in Pandian Stores, was reportedly found hanging in her hotel room in Nazarethpettai.

According to reports, the actor, 28, had returned to her room at 2:30am following a shoot at EVP Film City and was staying at the hotel with her fiancé Hemanth.

Hemanth issued his statement to the police and claimed that after she returned from the shoot, she had told him that she was going to take a bath but after remaining absent for some time, he got concerned and called the hotel staff.

Chitra was found dead in her bathroom after the staff unlocked it through a duplicate key.

Chitra’s family has not issued an official statement regarding her death as of yet.