A Year in Search: Who were Pakistan's most Googled people in 2020?

Google on Wednesday released a list of the most popular trends in Pakistan during 2020.

Google's annual "Year in Search" looks back at the year "through the collective eyes of searches on Google Pakistan and offers a perspective on the year's major events, hottest trends and changes in behaviour due to COVID-19 based on searches conducted in Pakistan".

This year's list of 10 most-searched people features journalists, TikTok stars, actors, and musicians, a Turkish star, and Joe Biden.

Marvi Sarmad tops the list followed by actor Uzma Khan and the United States President-elect Joe Biden.

Here is a look at the top trending people searches of 2020

1. Marvi Sarmad

2. Uzma Khan

3. Joe Biden

4. Alizeh Shah

5. Hareem Shah

6. Minahil Malik

7. Falak Shabir

8. Asim Azhar

9. Esra Bilgiç

10. Sarah Khan

What is Google's A Year in Search?

"Google reveals the Internet’s spirit of the times through an exploration of the over one trillion search queries we receive each year," reads a statement by the tech giant.

"In addition to year end Searches, which highlights the top trends of the year, we also have several tools that give insight into global, regional, past and present search trends."

"Google Search tools can never be used to identify individual users because we rely on anonymised, aggregated counts of how often certain search queries occur over time," it added.