PML-N's Azma Bukhari steps down, says 2018 election 'designed by known, unknown creatures'

Punjab Assembly lawmaker Uzma Bukhari of the PML-N (R) looks at party vice president Maryam Nawaz (L). — Facebook/Uzma Bukhari PML.N/via Geo.tv

LAHORE: PML-N lawmaker from Punjab Azma Bukhari stepped down on Wednesday as a member of the provincial assembly, saying in her resignation the 2018 general elections were "designed by known and unknown creatures".



Azma Bukhari, who is also the information secretary of the PML-N's Punjab chapter and often lambastes the ruling PTI's provincial information minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, submitted her resignation to the party leadership after the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) called for the lawmakers of all Opposition parties to step down.

Speaking to the media here in Lahore, the PML-N leader said the 'Respect the Vote' campaign was a battle for the Constitution of Pakistan. "Do not stop us for if you will, there will be protests everywhere," she warned the incumbent PTI regime.

"DJ Butt was arrested today," Bukhari noted, referring to a sound system and video vendor who became famous after providing sound system for PTI's 2014 sit-in in Islamabad. His detention came ahead of the PDM's December 13 public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan.

"Prime Minister, you are not aware of our plans. Do not make arrests," she said, adding that the PDM leadership had requested permission for the rally more than 45 days back.

In a jibe at the government of Punjab, she said: "When the chief minister [Usman Buzdar] does not hold any power, what can the DC [deputy commissioner] do?"

PML-N's Shaista Pervaiz Malik seconded Bukhari's statement, saying the Opposition parties "will not stop no matter what".



"Whatever the [PDM] leadership decides will be the party's decision," Malik added.



