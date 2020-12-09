Can't connect right now! retry
Google Trending Searches 2020: What did people search for on coronavirus in Pakistan?

Wednesday Dec 09, 2020

A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication together with Trinity College in Dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus linked to the Wuhan outbreak. — Reuters/Files

Google on Wednesday issued its annual 'Year in Search Pakistan', a list that shows popular searches carried out in the country in different categories throughout 2020.

In terms of coronavirus, the most searched keyword was "Thank you coronavirus helpers". Moreover, people also searched for symptoms of the virus, cases, updates, among other things.

A Year in Search: Who were Pakistan's most Googled people in 2020?

Here is a look at the top trending coronavirus searches of 2020

  • Thank you coronavirus helpers
  • Coronavirus update
  • Worldometer
  • Corona cases
  • Pakistan Medical Council
  • Quarantine
  • COVID-19
  • Symptoms of coronavirus
  • Coronavirus vaccine 

