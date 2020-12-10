Teenage girl goes missing from Qayyumabad in Karachi





KARACHI: A 17-year-old girl from the Qayyumabad locality in Karachi has been allegedly kidnapped, according to a complaint filed at Defence Police Station.



The first information report, filed by the young girl's father, said N* has been missing since December 7. "When I woke up, my daughter was not at home."

He has claimed that a boy named Qadeer Tanoli used to roam around their house and added that he suspected Tanoli was in touch with his daughter. The father has appealed to the authorities to help recover his daughter.