Are Shahid Afridi and Supernatural's Jensen Ackles doppelgängers? Twitter seems to think so

Former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi (R), Hollywood actor Jensen Ackles (L). Photo: Geo. tv/Files

Former Pakistani skipper Shahid Afridi is not just famous for his game play... or lack thereof. His good looks and charm has earned him popularity off-field as well.

The all-rounder often trends on Twitter for his performance on-field but this time, netizens were fascinated with the uncanny resemblance between Afridi and Supernatural star Jensen Ackles (aka Dean Winchester).

Read more: Shahid Afridi wishes daughter a happy birthday, shares heart-warming message

From "is that you" to "ye to apna Lala hai", here is what Twitteratis have to say about Afridi and his doppelgänger.

P.S Jensen Ackles is an American actor, producer and director. He played Eric Brady in Days of Our Lives, Alec/X5-494 in Dark Angel and Jason Teague in Smallville. Ackles is most popularly known for playing Dean Winchester in Supernatural.