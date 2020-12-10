Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Dec 10 2020
By
Web Desk

Neetu Kapoor finally confirms testing positive for Covid-19

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 10, 2020

Neetu Kapoor finally confirms testing positive for Covid-19

Veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor has finally confirmed that she has been tested positive for coronavirus and she has isolated herself.

Taking to Instagram, the Love Aaj Kal actress took to Instagram and shared a statement to confirm she was diagnosed with Covid.

She says, “Earlier this week, I tested positive for Covid-19”.

Neetu added, “All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response.”

The veteran actress went on say, “I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on y doctors’s advice and feeling better.”

“Please stay safe, wear mask, keep safe distance. Take care,” Neetu said before signing off.

Neetu was shooting for her comeback film Jug Jug Jeeyo when she contracted the virus along with co-stars Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul and director Raj Mehta.

More From Bollywood:

Salman Khan’s 'Bigg Boss 14' gets an extension for a month

Salman Khan’s 'Bigg Boss 14' gets an extension for a month
Salman Khan sets internet on fire after showing off abs

Salman Khan sets internet on fire after showing off abs
Ananya Pandey enjoys 'favourite' holiday season with adorable pooch

Ananya Pandey enjoys 'favourite' holiday season with adorable pooch
Sara Ali Khan excited 'with every ounce' for release of 'Coolie No 1' song

Sara Ali Khan excited 'with every ounce' for release of 'Coolie No 1' song
Kriti Sanon reminds fans the ‘pandemic hasn’t gone’ following COVID-19 diagnosis

Kriti Sanon reminds fans the ‘pandemic hasn’t gone’ following COVID-19 diagnosis

Indian actor VJ Chitra found dead in her hotel room

Indian actor VJ Chitra found dead in her hotel room
John Cena leaves Ranveer Singh amused after posting the actor’s selfie

John Cena leaves Ranveer Singh amused after posting the actor’s selfie

Sara Ali Khan teases fans with new song from 'Coolie No 1'

Sara Ali Khan teases fans with new song from 'Coolie No 1'

Kareena Kapoor sends love to her ‘beautiful’ mother-in-law on Sharmila Tagore on 76th birthday

Kareena Kapoor sends love to her ‘beautiful’ mother-in-law on Sharmila Tagore on 76th birthday
Saif Ali Khan slammed by Mukesh Khanna over recent comments: ‘Think before you speak!’

Saif Ali Khan slammed by Mukesh Khanna over recent comments: ‘Think before you speak!’
Sushant Singh Rajput remembered as ‘Kedarnath’ turns two

Sushant Singh Rajput remembered as ‘Kedarnath’ turns two

Deepika Padukone opens up on her 2021 plans and going back to work amid pandemic

Deepika Padukone opens up on her 2021 plans and going back to work amid pandemic

Latest

view all