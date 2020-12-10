Neetu Kapoor finally confirms testing positive for Covid-19

Veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor has finally confirmed that she has been tested positive for coronavirus and she has isolated herself.



Taking to Instagram, the Love Aaj Kal actress took to Instagram and shared a statement to confirm she was diagnosed with Covid.

She says, “Earlier this week, I tested positive for Covid-19”.

Neetu added, “All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response.”

The veteran actress went on say, “I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on y doctors’s advice and feeling better.”

“Please stay safe, wear mask, keep safe distance. Take care,” Neetu said before signing off.

Neetu was shooting for her comeback film Jug Jug Jeeyo when she contracted the virus along with co-stars Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul and director Raj Mehta.