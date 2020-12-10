IHC irked by delay in transfer of Himalayan bears from Islamabad Zoo to Jordan

Himalayan bear at Islamabad Zoo. Photo: Four Paws

The Islamabad High Court was irked on Thursday due to the delay in the transfer of two Himalayan bears to a sanctuary in Jordan.

The two bears, Suzie and Babloo, were to be moved to the Al Ma’wa animal sanctuary in Jordan but the zoo authorities impeded the December 6 transfer.

Four Paws had also stated that it was "surprised" on the sudden cancellation of export permit.

"Did you read the court orders?"

During the hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah questioned if the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board had reviewed the court order before stopping the transfer.

“Yes, but the order did not mention the bears relocation,” said the board’s chairman. The reply irked the chief justice as he remarked that the board had obviously not read the court orders. “It was clearly mentioned in the orders. Shall we point it out for you?”



Politicising animal rights

The judge also expressed displeasure at the Ministry of Climate Change’s role in the matter. “The matter is being politicised. The court has given you [ministry] charge of the Islamabad Zoo.”

Justice Minallah said the court had ordered the transfer of the bears on the ministry’s request. “We all know what happened during the tigers’ relocation. The court talks of protecting animal rights and observes that keeping them in cages is inhumane.”

The judge asked whether the Islamabad Zoo had the required facilities to house Himalayan bears. “Does Prime Minister Imran Khan know of the court orders? Have you kept him in the dark?” asked Justice Minallah. “Should we hold him responsible for violating court orders?”

He noted that the Islamabad mayor had challenged the transfer of charge to the ministry but the Supreme Court had dismissed the petition. “Everyone wants authority but nobody wants to take responsibility.”

Justice Minallah remarked that the bench had shown restrain and tolerance in the matter. “But if you want, we can initiate contempt of court proceedings,” he said, addressing the climate change secretary.



Suzie and Babloo "endure unimaginable pain"

The counsel for the wildlife board argued that Jordan’s climate was not appropriate for the Himalayan bears. Instead, he said, the bears can be housed at the Ayubia National Park.

The board’s biodiversity expert Professor Zahid Baig Mirza argued that the sudden move to a colder environment would be dangerous for the bears. “How will the bear know that it is winters and now it has to eat fish and other things? I have visited Naltar and Nathia Gali and have also asked Dr Amir Khalil to visit the park.”

Observing that Mirza had also opposed Kaavan’s move to Cambodia, Justice Minallah said the court’s decision in the elephant’s case was hailed globally.

He asked the professor why the court was not informed that this may not be the right time to transfer the bears. “The bears have endured unimaginable pain. The sanctuary in Jordan has experts. If you are able to make a sanctuary in Pakistan, then the animals can be brought back.”



House in order

Justice Minallah noted that Kaavan’s case proceedings spanned over one and a half years but the wildlife board had not taken any steps to improve the environment for the animals. Instead, he observed, the board did politics.

The judge remarked that the lives of Suzee and Babloo are in danger and advised the board against making it an ego issue.

Meanwhile, the climate change ministry asked the bench to give it a chance to put its house in order.