Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Dec 10 2020
By
Web Desk

Indian celebrity hair stylist arrested for possession of cocaine

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 10, 2020

Indian celebrity hair stylist Suraj Godambe, along with an auto rickshaw driver named Yadav, were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for being in possession of 11 grams of cocaine along with cash, believing to be sales of the drugs.

"Initial investigation revealed that one of the arrested persons, Suraj Godambe, is a hair stylist by profession," NCB Zonal Head Sameer Wankhede said in a statement. 

According to the statement, Godambe was the receiver while Yadav, who acted out as the supplier, worked on behalf of a Nigerian syndicate. 

During the raid, 11 grams of cocaine and 16 packets were seized. 

Over the past few months, the NCB has questioned several big names in Bollywood including Deepika Padukone, Firoz Nadiadwala, and Arjun Rampal regarding drug cartels working in the film industry.

More From Bollywood:

What will be the name of Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s second baby?

What will be the name of Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s second baby?
Sunny Leone sizzles in all-white look

Sunny Leone sizzles in all-white look

Neetu Kapoor finally confirms testing positive for Covid-19

Neetu Kapoor finally confirms testing positive for Covid-19
Salman Khan’s 'Bigg Boss 14' gets an extension for a month

Salman Khan’s 'Bigg Boss 14' gets an extension for a month
Salman Khan sets internet on fire after showing off abs

Salman Khan sets internet on fire after showing off abs
Ananya Pandey enjoys 'favourite' holiday season with adorable pooch

Ananya Pandey enjoys 'favourite' holiday season with adorable pooch
Sara Ali Khan excited 'with every ounce' for release of 'Coolie No 1' song

Sara Ali Khan excited 'with every ounce' for release of 'Coolie No 1' song
Kriti Sanon reminds fans the ‘pandemic hasn’t gone’ following COVID-19 diagnosis

Kriti Sanon reminds fans the ‘pandemic hasn’t gone’ following COVID-19 diagnosis

Indian actor VJ Chitra found dead in her hotel room

Indian actor VJ Chitra found dead in her hotel room
John Cena leaves Ranveer Singh amused after posting the actor’s selfie

John Cena leaves Ranveer Singh amused after posting the actor’s selfie

Sara Ali Khan teases fans with new song from 'Coolie No 1'

Sara Ali Khan teases fans with new song from 'Coolie No 1'

Kareena Kapoor sends love to her ‘beautiful’ mother-in-law on Sharmila Tagore on 76th birthday

Kareena Kapoor sends love to her ‘beautiful’ mother-in-law on Sharmila Tagore on 76th birthday

Latest

view all