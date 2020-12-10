Indian celebrity hair stylist arrested for possession of cocaine

Indian celebrity hair stylist Suraj Godambe, along with an auto rickshaw driver named Yadav, were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for being in possession of 11 grams of cocaine along with cash, believing to be sales of the drugs.

"Initial investigation revealed that one of the arrested persons, Suraj Godambe, is a hair stylist by profession," NCB Zonal Head Sameer Wankhede said in a statement.

According to the statement, Godambe was the receiver while Yadav, who acted out as the supplier, worked on behalf of a Nigerian syndicate.

During the raid, 11 grams of cocaine and 16 packets were seized.

Over the past few months, the NCB has questioned several big names in Bollywood including Deepika Padukone, Firoz Nadiadwala, and Arjun Rampal regarding drug cartels working in the film industry.