Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Dec 10 2020
By
Web Desk

What will be the name of Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s second baby?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 10, 2020

What will be the name of Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s second baby?

Mom-to-be Indian star Kareena Kapoor Khan has spoken out about naming her and Saif Ali Khan’s second child.

The Laal Singh Chaddha star opened up about the name of her second child during her show, What Women Want With Neha Dhupia.

Kareena, who recently returned to Mumbai from Palampur, unveiled the truth about naming her second child and said that she and Saif have not yet decided the name of their second baby as the celebrity couple still remember the controversy around the name of their first child Taimur Ali Khan.

The Good Newwz actress also disclosed that she and Saif have decided to leave the naming of their second baby at the last minute.

She also recalled the controversy erupted on social media over the name of Taimur.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in film Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. 

More From Bollywood:

Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan have a solution for 'all your sorrows'

Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan have a solution for 'all your sorrows'
Sunny Leone sizzles in all-white look

Sunny Leone sizzles in all-white look

Indian celebrity hair stylist arrested for possession of cocaine

Indian celebrity hair stylist arrested for possession of cocaine

Neetu Kapoor finally confirms testing positive for Covid-19

Neetu Kapoor finally confirms testing positive for Covid-19
Salman Khan’s 'Bigg Boss 14' gets an extension for a month

Salman Khan’s 'Bigg Boss 14' gets an extension for a month
Salman Khan sets internet on fire after showing off abs

Salman Khan sets internet on fire after showing off abs
Ananya Pandey enjoys 'favourite' holiday season with adorable pooch

Ananya Pandey enjoys 'favourite' holiday season with adorable pooch
Sara Ali Khan excited 'with every ounce' for release of 'Coolie No 1' song

Sara Ali Khan excited 'with every ounce' for release of 'Coolie No 1' song
Kriti Sanon reminds fans the ‘pandemic hasn’t gone’ following COVID-19 diagnosis

Kriti Sanon reminds fans the ‘pandemic hasn’t gone’ following COVID-19 diagnosis

Indian actor VJ Chitra found dead in her hotel room

Indian actor VJ Chitra found dead in her hotel room
John Cena leaves Ranveer Singh amused after posting the actor’s selfie

John Cena leaves Ranveer Singh amused after posting the actor’s selfie

Sara Ali Khan teases fans with new song from 'Coolie No 1'

Sara Ali Khan teases fans with new song from 'Coolie No 1'

Latest

view all