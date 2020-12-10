What will be the name of Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s second baby?

Mom-to-be Indian star Kareena Kapoor Khan has spoken out about naming her and Saif Ali Khan’s second child.



The Laal Singh Chaddha star opened up about the name of her second child during her show, What Women Want With Neha Dhupia.

Kareena, who recently returned to Mumbai from Palampur, unveiled the truth about naming her second child and said that she and Saif have not yet decided the name of their second baby as the celebrity couple still remember the controversy around the name of their first child Taimur Ali Khan.

The Good Newwz actress also disclosed that she and Saif have decided to leave the naming of their second baby at the last minute.

She also recalled the controversy erupted on social media over the name of Taimur.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in film Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan.