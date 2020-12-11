Mushaal Mullick says there are underground torture cells in IOJK

Mushaal Hussein Mullick. — Geo.tv/Files

ISLAMABAD: Mushaal Hussein Mullick, human rights activist and wife of chairman Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik, has said that there are underground torture cells in the Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) where people are slaughtered.

The activist, addressing a ceremony of the Youth Forum For Kashmir, said that prisoners in these torture cells are being given water and food mixed with pieces of glass.

Through the coronavirus, the world has only seen and witnessed a glimpse of what it feels like to be confined to a house, said the activist, referring to the atrocities that Kashmiris are subjected to on a daily basis at the hands of the Indian government.

She said that the major contribution to the survival of Pakistan is by the Kashmiris, and if you want to save Pakistan, then you have to become the voice of Kashmiris.

Mullick further said that there are no rights for a human and a Kashmiri in the IOJK, adding that not only Muslims but Sikhs and other communities are also being oppressed in India.

Mullick and the participants at the ceremony freed pigeons to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.