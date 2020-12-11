Is there a new colour coming to WhatsApp chats?

To access the new colour WhatsApp users will have to download its latest update. Photo: File

Popular messaging app WhatsApp is testing a new alternative dark green bubble colour for its dark theme, said the website Wabetainfo.

According to the publication, WhatsApp has enabled for all their Apple users to view the new colour in its 2.20.80.22 beta update, and today there are changes on WhatsApp Web too.

“WhatsApp is introducing the alternative dark green color on the web platform too, when the user is using the dark theme,” said the website.

The web user can view the new colour by using the 2.2049.7 update, that includes WhatsApp Desktop. However, to access the new colour the users will have to download the 2.2049.8 version.