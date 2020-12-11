Thar reports suspected suicide of 22-year-old woman whose husband did not let her visit parents

There has been an alarming rise in suicide cases in Tharparkar over the last few years. Photo: Reuters

THAR: A suspected suicide of a 22-year-old woman has been reported in Tharparkar, local police said Friday.



The police said the woman’s body was found from a well in Islamkot’s Premaki Dani village.

The woman allegedly jumped into a well near her house after her husband did not allow her to visit her parents, police said.

Her body has been shifted to a taluka hospital in Islamkot where further investigation will be conducted after a post-mortem.

There has been an alarming rise in suicide cases in Tharparkar over the last few years, with the majority cases being of women.

According to Tharparkar police, at least 115 people have died by suicide in the district this year.

Social activists consider poverty the main cause of suicides in the district.

Two months ago, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had also taken notice of the rising cases of suicide. He had asked Special Assistant to the Sindh CM on Human Rights Veerji Kolhi to investigate the causes of the increasing number of suicides in the area.