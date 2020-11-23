Geeta Suthar death: Father of 22-year-old says in-laws tortured daughter, rescinds FIR

— Geo.tv/Files

THARPARKAR: The father of a young woman who allegedly died by suicide earlier this month here in the district's Diplo town has decided to rescind a first information report (FIR) registered against his daughter's in-laws, whom he accused of torture.



The 22-year-old, Geeta Kumari Suthar, "committed suicide as she was fed up with the violence" inflicted on her by her in-laws, her father, Bhoro, told Geo News.

Speaking about Geeta's death, Bhoro Suthar said a jirgah of the Suthar tribe was held earlier wherein his daughter's in-laws apologised in front of a panchayat, or a council of the village elders.

At the request of the panchayat, he pardoned Geeta's in-laws, Bhoro said, adding that his family distanced themselves from the matter because they wished to continue living in the society free of enmity with anyone.

"My daughter's in-laws swore that they did not kill Geeta [but] they confessed to torturing her," Bhoro Suthar said. "Geeta committed suicide as she was fed up with the violence.

"The in-laws offered to pay a fine but I refused," he continued. "I have given my statement to the police, saying she had committed suicide."

Geeta's father further stressed that he told the police he had filed the case due to a misunderstanding and has withdrawn it.

Earlier reports indicated that the 22-year-old's body was found hanging from the roof in her house and, according to Dawn, her relatives had said she suffered from mental issues.

The publication mentioned that her brothers, Chhagan and Karoo Suthar, however, had alleged that their sister was murdered by her husband and in-laws, demanding the local cop to order a probe into the matter.