Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s stunning throwback photo wins hearts

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan’s stunning throwback photo has won the hearts of the couple’s fans on social media.

Kareena, who is an avid social media user, treated her fans with dazzling throwback photo with Khan, calling him her ‘Saif haven’.

Taking to Instagram, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress posted the stunning snap and captioned it, “My Saif-haven” followed by heart emoticons.

Kareena, who is expecting her second baby with Saif shared the throwback snap with hashtag flash back Friday “#flashbackfriday” giving major couple goals.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.