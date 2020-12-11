Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Friday Dec 11 2020
By
Web Desk

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s stunning throwback photo wins hearts

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 11, 2020

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s stunning throwback photo wins hearts

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan’s stunning throwback photo has won the hearts of the couple’s fans on social media.

Kareena, who is an avid social media user, treated her fans with dazzling throwback photo with Khan, calling him her ‘Saif haven’.

Taking to Instagram, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress posted the stunning snap and captioned it, “My Saif-haven” followed by heart emoticons.

Kareena, who is expecting her second baby with Saif shared the throwback snap with hashtag flash back Friday “#flashbackfriday” giving major couple goals.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

More From Bollywood:

Sonam Kapoor shares major throwback photo with her siblings

Sonam Kapoor shares major throwback photo with her siblings

Amitabh Bachchan sends Dilip Kumar flowers on his 98th birthday

Amitabh Bachchan sends Dilip Kumar flowers on his 98th birthday
Pregnant Anushka Sharma showers love on husband Virat Kohli on 3rd wedding anniversary

Pregnant Anushka Sharma showers love on husband Virat Kohli on 3rd wedding anniversary
Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan have a solution for 'all your sorrows'

Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan have a solution for 'all your sorrows'
What will be the name of Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s second baby?

What will be the name of Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s second baby?
Sunny Leone sizzles in all-white look

Sunny Leone sizzles in all-white look

Indian celebrity hair stylist arrested for possession of cocaine

Indian celebrity hair stylist arrested for possession of cocaine

Neetu Kapoor finally confirms testing positive for Covid-19

Neetu Kapoor finally confirms testing positive for Covid-19
Salman Khan’s 'Bigg Boss 14' gets an extension for a month

Salman Khan’s 'Bigg Boss 14' gets an extension for a month
Salman Khan sets internet on fire after showing off abs

Salman Khan sets internet on fire after showing off abs
Ananya Pandey enjoys 'favourite' holiday season with adorable pooch

Ananya Pandey enjoys 'favourite' holiday season with adorable pooch
Sara Ali Khan excited 'with every ounce' for release of 'Coolie No 1' song

Sara Ali Khan excited 'with every ounce' for release of 'Coolie No 1' song

Latest

view all