Karachi University entry test: 501 candidates appear in exam for Master's program

Karachi University professors visit examination centres as candidates attempt question papers for KU's entry test, on December 12, 2020. — Press release

501 candidates appear for the exam

100 minutes exam began at 11:00am

Results to be uploaded on website tomorrow at 6:00pm

KARACHI: The University of Karachi on Saturday conducted an entry test for the Master’s program for the academic year 2021, a statement issued from the varsity said.

As many as 501 candidates appeared in the 17 examination rooms established in the departments of economics and criminology. The entry test started at 11:00am, while candidates had 100 minutes to solve their question papers.

The candidates appeared in the entry test for the departments of Business Administration, Criminology, Commerce, Mass Communication, Public Administration, and Pakistan Studies Center, the statement said.

The result will be available on the official web portal of the Karachi University on Sunday (tomorrow), December 13, 2020, at 6:00pm.

The KU Registrar Professor Dr Abdul Waheed, Dean Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Nasreen Aslam Shah, Professor Dr Anila Amber Malik, Professor Dr Nusrat Idrees, Professor Dr Saima Saeed, along with the in-charge Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar, Student Advisor Dr Syed Asim Ali, visited the examination rooms.