Shraddha Kapoor takes a trip down memory with childhood snap

Indian actress Shraddha Kapoor extended sweet wishes to her parents Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kapoor on their 38th wedding anniversary.



The Baaghi 3 took to Instagram and shared her never-before-seen childhood photo, she dug out to wish her parents.

Shraddha posted the sweet photo featuring parents and her brother Siddhant from their past winter vacation.

She also extended wishes to her parents saying “Happy Anniversary Mommy & Baapu @shaktikapoor @siddhanthkapoor.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.