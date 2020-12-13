Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Dec 13 2020
PDM Minar-e-Pakistan jalsa: How chilly is the weather in Lahore?

Sunday Dec 13, 2020

A view of arrangements underway for the public gathering meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coming ahead, at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on Saturday, December 12, 2020. — PPI/Babar Shah

The Pakistan Democratic Movement is hosting a rally at the Minar-e-Pakistan today, with the ground chock full of supporters, as shown by recent TV footage.

Hundreds, if not thousands of supporters, continued to arrive as the evening progressed, braving the chilly weather.

The weather at 6:30pm was reported by the Pakistan Meteorological Department to be 13 degrees Celsius.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre of Lahore, temperatures are expected to drop to 8 degrees Celsius.

PDM vs Govt: How many people gathered at Minar-e-Pakistan today?

What are PTI ministers saying about PDM's Lahore jalsa?

PDM lunch at Ayaz Sadiq's: Desi murghi prepared at Fazl's request

HEC announces scholarships for PhD in US

Karachi University leaves candidates confused with erroneous question paper

PM Imran Khan recommends 'History of the Pathans' as book of the month

Explosion leaves at least 25 injured in Rawalpindi

PM Imran Khan relaxes at home with dogs amid PDM power show

World CIO 200 Summit 2020: Loco Services successfully holds state-of-the-art virtual conference

Protest against Indian farmers' law intensifies as demonstrations enter 18th day

PTI govt is striving for country's bright future: Shibli Faraz

Maryam Nawaz urges participants to wear masks during Lahore jalsa

