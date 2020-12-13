PDM Minar-e-Pakistan jalsa: How chilly is the weather in Lahore?

A view of arrangements underway for the public gathering meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coming ahead, at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on Saturday, December 12, 2020. — PPI/Babar Shah

The Pakistan Democratic Movement is hosting a rally at the Minar-e-Pakistan today, with the ground chock full of supporters, as shown by recent TV footage.

Hundreds, if not thousands of supporters, continued to arrive as the evening progressed, braving the chilly weather.

The weather at 6:30pm was reported by the Pakistan Meteorological Department to be 13 degrees Celsius.



According to the Regional Meteorological Centre of Lahore, temperatures are expected to drop to 8 degrees Celsius.

