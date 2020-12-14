Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap introduce their newest family member to the world

B-Town's power couple Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap introduced the newest addition of their family to the world.

Turning to her Instagram, Kashyap made the announcement about her and Khurrana welcoming a puppy named Peanut into their home.

"Our newest member of the family! It’s a girl and she is PEANUT ! We all are going nuts over her! An extension to my hair, peanut has a story too,” she said.

“The person who helped us get peanut told me, it’s always the boys that are picked first, and so no matter how cute peanut’s brother was, I wasn’t letting her be the second choice! People pls welcome,” she added.

Khurrana’s brother Aparshakti was elated to hear the news as he commented: "Coming home nowwww to welcome our baby."