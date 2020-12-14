Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Dec 14 2020
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan calls party meeting to discuss strategy against Opposition: sources

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 14, 2020

A file photo of PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a meeting of party leaders and spokespersons today (Monday) to reportedly discuss a strategy to deal with the Opposition. 

The development comes following Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) jalsa in Lahore Sunday night. 

Fiery speeches were delivered by PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the rally as a long march to Islamabad was announced. 

Although no definite date was given for the march, Fazl put the timeframe for the march at the start of late January or early February next year. The PDM chief said the "illegitimate government" will not be allowed to rule, adding that the Opposition will only "rest after the PTI government is brought to an end".

Read our coverage of the PDM jalsa in Lahore

PM Imran Khan's response

Terming the 11-party Opposition alliance's show as 'pathetic', PM Imran Khan said PDM had spent "so much money, time, effort and displayed utter callousness by endangering people's lives during the COVID-19 spike showing the scant regard they have for citizens' safety and well-being".

"I will never give an NRO," he reiterated. "Whatever future plans of further blackmail PDM may have, my message is categorical: There will never be an NRO from my govt no matter what tactics the looters devise."


