PDM Lahore jalsa: All set for power show at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan

Lahore police has issued a threat alert regarding the rally

CM Buzdar urges the Opposition parties to hold dialogue

Maryam Nawaz says rally will be held at any cost

LAHORE: The preparations for the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s Lahore jalsa, hosted by the PML-N, were in the final stage at the Minar-e-Pakistan ground.



A large stage is being set up on the steps of Minar-e-Pakistan for the leadership while chairs are being set up the ground at the forefront. Generators have been hooked up and lights installed for the rally besides the all-important sound system.

Despite the cold weather, workers of Opposition parties have started arriving at the ground, carrying flags, chanting slogans, warming up the atmosphere. The organisers, however, have asked the supporters to reach the venue at 2pm.

Read more: Ended previous sit-in on 'sharif' people's advice, says PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman

The PDM leaders will reach the Minar-e-Pakistan venue in rallies from different parts of the city. PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz will leave Jati Umra in a rally while Bilawal Bhutto will arrive at the venue in a special truck.

The PML-N has also hosted a lunch for the PDM leaders today. Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Bilawal Bhutto and other senior leaders of the 11-party Opposition alliance have been invited for it at the residence of Ayaz Sadiq.

The Punjab government has not permitted the PDM to hold the rally in Lahore citing terror threat and the second wave COVID-19 pandemic.

However, no action has been taken by the provincial government to stop the rally participants. No containers have been set up on the roads, and no other obstruction has been put in place.

Meanwhile, government spokespersons said the law will come into force if the coronavirus standard operation procedures (SOPs) or the law are violated.

Threat alert

The senior leadership of the PDM has been warned of a possible "terrorist activity" today.

Read more: Punjab CM Usman Buzdar advises PDM to sort issues through dialogue not jalsa

Lahore police have sent letters to PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Maryam Nawaz and lawmakers Khawaja Saad Rafique and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

"TTP terrorists are coordinating to carry out a terrorist activity on 13 December, 2020. Although details regarding the place of terrorist activity and likely targets is not available, the date (13 December 2020) appears to be significant as a huge public gathering is expected at Minar-e-Pakistan," read the letter.

It states that after the terrorists failed in their attempt in Peshawar, "they are planning to shift their operatives, required material and logistics towards another place (most likely Lahore)".

The letter warns that information available suggests that hostile intelligence agencies along with Afghanistan-based Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan have planned to carry out terrorist activities in Punjab particularly in Lahore.

A meeting was held on December 8 on the Western border to "upsurge (sic) terrorist activities in Pakistan", according to the letter.

These hostile intelligence agencies "may also carry out assassinations of senior political personalities associated with PDM" to create instability in the country, it further warns

"Besides other targets, political and religious personalities or high profile figures of minorities in Punjab Province are on their priority list," the letter adds.

CM Buzdar asks Opposition to postpone rally due to the pandemic.

'What's the emergency?'

A day earlier, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar had advised Opposition parties to avoid risking peoples’ lives by holding a large public gathering during a pandemic and amid a threat alert by The National Counter-Terrorism Authority (Nacta), and resolve issues through dialogue instead.

Chief Minister Buzdar questioned why it is imperative for the Opposition to hold a jalsa when coronavirus cases are on the rise. "What is the emergency that you have to hold jalsas?" he asked.

He said the government will deal with the PDM in accordance with the law.