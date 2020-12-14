Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Dec 14 2020
By
Web Desk

Motorway M5 from Rohri to Rahim Yar Khan closed due to fog

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 14, 2020

Traffic on Motorway M5 from Rohri to Rahim Yar Khan and Motorway M4 from Pindi Bhattian to Sham Kot was suspended due to poor visibility caused by heavy fog on Monday.

According to Motorway Police spokesperson, the fog has engulfed several areas of Punjab — including Sahiwal, Harappa, Chichawatni, Mian Channu, Khanewal, Lodhran, Multan, and Bahawalpur.

He advised drivers to avoid unnecessary travels and use fog lights in vehicles to avoid any untoward situations. 

" People on highways should not drive too fast and maintain a reasonable distance from the next vehicle since the visibility on national highways is quite low", he warned.

More From Pakistan:

YouTube, Gmail down in Pakistan and across the world

YouTube, Gmail down in Pakistan and across the world
'Good work': Shoaib Akhtar gives pat on the back to amazing Indian artist

'Good work': Shoaib Akhtar gives pat on the back to amazing Indian artist
Karachi man shoots dead suspect in court who murdered his son, say police

Karachi man shoots dead suspect in court who murdered his son, say police
NEPRA approves Rs1.11 per unit hike in Pakistan power tariff

NEPRA approves Rs1.11 per unit hike in Pakistan power tariff
PDM Lahore jalsa: Two cases registered for forced entry into Greater Iqbal Park

PDM Lahore jalsa: Two cases registered for forced entry into Greater Iqbal Park
PM Imran Khan commends naval forces for defense of country, providing security to CPEC

PM Imran Khan commends naval forces for defense of country, providing security to CPEC
Obstacles in justice created by state, yet courts blamed: IHC CJ Minallah

Obstacles in justice created by state, yet courts blamed: IHC CJ Minallah
CTD foils 'possible militant attack' on Islamabad Stock Exchange

CTD foils 'possible militant attack' on Islamabad Stock Exchange
Govt must make way for the Opposition, start negotiations, says Fawad Chaudhry

Govt must make way for the Opposition, start negotiations, says Fawad Chaudhry
After Lahore jalsa, PDM top leadership meets at Raiwind to decide next steps

After Lahore jalsa, PDM top leadership meets at Raiwind to decide next steps
Two arrested at Islamabad airport for smuggling narcotics to Saudi Arabia

Two arrested at Islamabad airport for smuggling narcotics to Saudi Arabia
Coronavirus vaccine to be available in Pakistan in two months: Dr Atta-ur-Rehman

Coronavirus vaccine to be available in Pakistan in two months: Dr Atta-ur-Rehman

Latest

view all