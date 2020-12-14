Motorway M5 from Rohri to Rahim Yar Khan closed due to fog

Traffic on Motorway M5 from Rohri to Rahim Yar Khan and Motorway M4 from Pindi Bhattian to Sham Kot was suspended due to poor visibility caused by heavy fog on Monday.



According to Motorway Police spokesperson, the fog has engulfed several areas of Punjab — including Sahiwal, Harappa, Chichawatni, Mian Channu, Khanewal, Lodhran, Multan, and Bahawalpur.

He advised drivers to avoid unnecessary travels and use fog lights in vehicles to avoid any untoward situations.

" People on highways should not drive too fast and maintain a reasonable distance from the next vehicle since the visibility on national highways is quite low", he warned.