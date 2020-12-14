Obstacles in justice created by state, yet courts blamed: IHC CJ Minallah

IHC CJ has summoned PM's adviser on interior Shahzad Akbar for a hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah on Monday regretted that all obstacles in the delivery of justice are created by the state, yet it is the courts that are ultimately blamed.



The chief justice was hearing a case related to the undue delay in the delivery of justice to the citizens of Pakistan. During the session, he expressed his disapproval and summoned Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar for a hearing on December 24.

"The state has completely failed in fulfilling its responsibilities with regards to the provision of immediate justice to the citizens of Pakistan as per the country's Constitution," the Justice Minallah said.

During the hearing, the IHC CJ said that according to the Constitution of the country, speedy and immediate justice is a right of every citizen. However, the situation has turned into a dismal one, he said.

"Look at the courts you have built and how the citizens are facing so many problems there," he said while addressing the Deputy Attorney General.

The Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court then observed that all obstacles in the delivery of justice are actually created by the state but it is the courts which are ultimately criticised for delaying justice.

"We are not interested in the reports that you submit to the court. Tell me what have state institutions practically done to help the citizens?" he asked.

"You have to come up with a practical solution [related to the speedy delivery of justice] within 10 days, otherwise we will have to summon higher officials to court."

"Shahzad Akbar should appear before the court and explain what steps are being taken in this regard," he said.

