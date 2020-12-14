Pak vs NZ: Haris Rauf eager to make a mark as a fast bowler

An AFP file image Haris Rauf

Pakistan's Haris Rauf is eager to make a mark as a fast bowler in the years to come.

Speaking to journalists during an online press conference from Queenstown, the 27-year-old bowler said he was learning from ace bowler Waqar Younus and aims to play red-ball cricket for Pakistan.

Rauf said he wants to improve bowling skills with the new ball and is working with the bowling coach. "Of course, I started my career with T20Is and ODIs but I also want to represent Pakistan in Test cricket."

The pacer said aggressiveness was important for fast bowling, adding that the series against New Zealand will be tough as both teams are evenly poised in terms of squad.

He said the Pakistan Cricket Team's combination is good and the squad has had time to prepare for the series. "It is going to be a good contest," he said.

Rauf said there were no negative feelings about spending 14 days in complete isolation, adding that he was motivated ahead of the series.

Pakistan in New Zealand

Pakistan’s senior national team will travel to Auckland on December 15 to play the first T20I on December 18.

Pakistan squad for New Zealand T20Is:

Shadab Khan (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Musa Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir and Wahab Riaz. Babar Azam (withdrawn due to injury)