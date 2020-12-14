Pak vs NZ: Pakistan Shaheens leave for Whangarei ahead of match against New Zealand A

Pakistan cricket team squad during the practice session. Photo: Geo .tv/File





15 players and seven support staff members head to Whangarei

Imam-ul-Haq joins the squad

Pakistan Shaheens’ to play 2 four-day games against New Zealand A

A 22-member squad comprising Pakistan Shaheens players and support staff on Monday left Queenstown for the northern city of Whangarei in New Zealand ahead of the December 17 game against New Zealand A.



The Shaheens, formerly known as Pakistan A, are in New Zealand along with Pakistan’s national side for the tour. They are scheduled to play two four-day games and six T20 games against New Zealand A and other domestic sides.

