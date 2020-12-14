Can't connect right now! retry
Pak vs NZ: Pakistan Shaheens leave for Whangarei ahead of match against New Zealand A

Pakistan cricket team squad during the practice session. Photo: Geo .tv/File

  • 15 players and seven support staff members head to Whangarei
  • Imam-ul-Haq joins the squad
  • Pakistan Shaheens’ to play 2 four-day games against New Zealand A

A 22-member squad comprising Pakistan Shaheens players and support staff on Monday left Queenstown for the northern city of Whangarei in New Zealand ahead of the December 17 game against New Zealand A. 

The Shaheens, formerly known as Pakistan A, are in New Zealand along with Pakistan’s national side for the tour. They are scheduled to play two four-day games and six T20 games against New Zealand A and other domestic sides.

Pakistani top-order batsman Imam ul Haq is also part of the 15-player squad and will train with the cricket team with the medical team reviewing his injury to decide on his inclusion in the playing eleven. 

Read more: Pak vs NZ: Winning in New Zealand not easy for Pakistan, says Inzamam-ul-Haq

Babar Azam ruled-out due to injury

In a major blow to the Pakistan cricket team, captain Babar Azam has been ruled out of New Zealand T20Is after suffering a fracture in his right thumb during Sunday morning’s practice session.

Read more: Major blow to Pakistan as Babar Azam ruled out of New Zealand T20 series

"World’s second-ranked T20I batsman suffered the injury during a throw-down session, following which he was taken to a local hospital where X-rays confirmed his fracture," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had confirmed in a statement on Sunday.

As per the details, Babar will be unable to attend nets for at least 12 days, meaning he will not be available for the 18, 20, and 22 December T20Is to be played in Auckland, Hamilton, and Napier, respectively.

Pakistani skipper suffered the injury a day after Imam-ul-Haq had fractured his left thumb also during a throw-down session.

