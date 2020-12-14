Shehla Raza puts up picture of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Lahore funeral, calls it PDM jalsa

PPP leader Shehla Raza. — Photo file

Shehla Raza uploads picture of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's funeral prayers in Lahore, thinking it to be the PDM's crowd at the Lahore jalsa from last night

Twitterati slam the PPP leader, calling her out for the mistake

Shehla Raza admits mistake, says she didn't know as she "is in Karachi"

PPP leader Shehla Raza was slammed on social media for sharing a picture of the late Khadim Hussain Rizvi's funeral at Minar-e-Pakistan and stating that it was the PDM's jalsa in Lahore from the other day.

Read more: PDM's Lahore jalsa: FM Qureshi, Awan, Shibli Faraz, and Chohan take jibes at Opposition

Shehla Raza had taken to Twitter and written that the "selected" (referring to PM Imran Khan) knew about the huge crowd in Lahore and had started making arrangements to keep himself busy with other activities in future.

"Dhoop may beth ker bhi waqt guzara (He also sent plenty of time outside in the sun)," she wrote, referring to PM Imran Khan's pictures from early Sunday where he could be seen feeding his dogs.

Read more: PM Imran Khan directs party to mobilise, respond to Opposition on every forum

However, Pakistani Twitterati were quick to find out that one of the pictures Shehla Raza posted was that of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's funeral last month at the Minar-e-Pakistan.

One user pointed out the mistake to Shehla, to which the PPP leader responded by acknowledging she had made a mistake but yet again, took a swipe at the PTI.

"One picture has been taken from social media, true, I didn't know because I am in Karachi," she tweeted. "But the PTI is angry at the ( Opposition's) analysis on the Selected's future activities."

She later posted a clip of PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addressing the crowd at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore.

'Islamabad, we are coming': PDM to march to capital late January with resignations in hand

On Sunday, the PDM announced a long march to Islamabad, by late January or early February, in its bid to topple PM Imran Khan's government.

Even though the organisers of the jalsa had asked the attendees to reach the venue at 2pm, hundreds of supports gathered there early on despite the cold weather, enthusiastically chanting slogans, carrying flags, and warming up the atmosphere.



PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz in her address urged supporters to answer the call for a march to Islamabad, while PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari formally announced that PDM is now headed to the capital.

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had said the march will take place late January or early February.

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto had said that the PDM is reaching out to every town and village. "Things are in a dismal state with today's incompetent, illegal and unqualified government. People have nothing but curses in their hearts and on their lips."

The PPP chairman had said that these "fools have no clue or wisdom about history", adding: "When have we ever feared dictators? We have burned all our boats."

He had said that when the people band together in a show of force like today "chains of oppression are broken". "Your victory is near," he said, to a roaring crowd.

"InshaAllah this puppet government will be sent home."