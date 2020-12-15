Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 15 2020
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai

Petrol crisis report: PM Imran Khan vows stern action, forms committee to review proposals

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai

Tuesday Dec 15, 2020

Geo.tv/Files

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed strict action against those involved in Pakistan's petrol crisis after a report on the matter was submitted to the Cabinet during its meeting, sources informed Geo News on Tuesday.

The sources said PM Imran Khan has also formed a three-member committee — comprising Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, and Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood — to review the recommendations of the petrol crisis report.

The investigation report presented during the Cabinet meeting earlier today was compiled by the Petroleum Commission, with a discussion on the recommendations held as one of the meeting's 14-point agendas.

Ministers react to report

Federal ministers reacted strongly to the petrol crisis report, asking what the concerned ministry had done regarding the issue.

"What responsibilities did the ministries play after the crisis surfaced," they asked, demanding the revocation of licenses of all companies involved in the petrol crisis.

PM Imran Khan said action would be taken against those involved in the petrol crisis, including companies, the sources said, adding that this would be done once the recommendations were finalised.

Demand for report to be made public

Subsequently, PML-N lawmaker Hina Parvez Butt submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly, demanding the petrol crisis inquiry report be made public.

Startling revelations were made in the petrol crisis inquiry commission's report, the resolution stated, noting that it was created under a conspiracy.

Billions of rupees were looted from the common people's pockets, it added.

The resolution demanded that the petrol crisis report be made public immediately and those responsible brought to justice.

