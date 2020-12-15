NCB summons Arjun Rampal as fresh evidence emerges in drugs case

Indian actor Arjun Rampal has called in by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs case.

The Rock On star was summoned for questioning in relation to the Bollywood drugs case, as confirmed by a senior office of the bureau who claimed that there was a need to interrogate him once again after the emergence of new evidence. Sources, as per Hindustan Times, revealed that the investigation may begin on December 16.

Earlier, Rampal’s residence in Mumbai was raided by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) who also summoned him shortly after the raid.

The agency had conducted raids in three areas of the city, Andheri, Khar and Bandra.

NCB started the investigation into the matter after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput which revealed details about the industry’s long-standing problem with substance abuse following the arrest of the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.