Kangana Ranaut’s grandfather dies at age of 90

Indian actress Kangana Ranaut’s grandfather Shri Braham Chand Ranaut has died at the age of 90, the Bollywood star shared the sad news on social media.



The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi turned to Twitter and shared the sad news, saying her grandfather was not 'keeping well for the past few months.'

She posted an old photo of grandfather and wrote, “This evening I drove to my parents house as my grandfather Shri Braham Chand Ranaut wasn’t keeping well for past few months, just when I reached home he had already passed away.”

“He was 90 years old still had an impeccable sense of humour and we all called him Daddy,” Kangana further said.

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in Thalaivi and Tejas.