PM Imran Khan posts an earlier picture with Maulana Tariq Jameel on Instagram

Prime Minister Imran Khan meets Maulana Tariq Jameel. Photo: Imran Khan Instagram account

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday posted a throwback picture of his with Maulana Tariq Jameel, praying for the religious personality's speedy recovery after he contracted the novel coronavirus.

The picture is from earlier this year when the coronavirus pandemic started spreading in Pakistan and the government had urged citizens to practice social distancing.

In the picture, the prime minister and Maulana Tariq Jameel can be seen standing at least six feet apart from each other. PM Imran Khan, clad in a black kurt shalwar and wearing a coat over it, holds his hand to his heart.

Maulana Tariq Jameel, a few feet away from him, smiles and gestures towards the prime minister.

"Praying for Maulana Tariq Jamil's speedy and full recovery from Covid 19," wrote the prime minister as the caption for the photo.

The prominent religious figure had announced on social media that he had contracted the deadly coronavirus on Sunday.

"Since last few days I was not feeling well," Maulana Tariq Jameel had confirmed on Twitter. "On getting tested for COVID, it came positive."

The religious leader said he has checked himself into the hospital on the doctors' advice. "I request you all to make special du'ās," he added.