Karachi University declares BSc Part II Annual Examination 2019 result

University of Karachi's business school. — Geo.tv/Files

As many as 2,836 candidates were registered of which 2,744 students appeared in the exam

276 candidates passed with first division, 317 students with second division and one candidate third division

The overall passing percentage was 21.72%

KARACHI: The University of Karachi has declared the result of its B.Sc (Pass) Part-II and both parts Annual Examination 2019, a statement issued by the varsity said Tuesday.



According to the gazette issued, 2,836 candidates were registered, out of which 2,744 students appeared in the exam. A total of 276 candidates were declared pass with first division, 317 students with the second division, while one candidate managed to clear the exams with the third division.

Karachi University entry test: 501 candidates appear in exam for Master's program

The overall passing percentage for the exam was 21.72%.

The gazette showed that Barira, bearing seat number 792430, student of DJ Sindh Government Science College, obtained 1,318 marks out of a total of 1,600 marks, clinching the first position.



Read more: Karachi University announces MEd 2019 results

Tabeer — seat number 792531, student of Defence Authority College for Women — stood second with 1,299 marks. Meanwhile, Mahnoor, seat number 793039, student of PECHS Government College for Women, stood third with 1294 marks.



