Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Abu Dhabi prince in Pakistan to hunt Houbara bustards after govt grants permission

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 15, 2020

A Houbara bustard is seen at a zoo in Lahore, Pakistan, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza/Files

In brief:

  • Houbara bustards are considered to be at the risk of extinction
  • According to Arab tradition, the meat of the bird contains an aphrodisiac
  • In 2016, SC lifted a ban on hunting the endangered species to maintain relations with Gulf states

THARPARKAR: A prince from Abu Dhabi on Tuesday arrived in the district of Sindh with his team to hunt for endangered Houbara bustards after the federal government granted them permission for falconry.

The meat of the Houbara bustard — also known as Asian Houbara — is considered to be an aphrodisiac, which is why Arab princes travel to Pakistan to hunt the rare migratory bird that arrives from Central Asia.

It is also one of the royals' favourite sports and, therefore, is seen as 'soft diplomacy' between Pakistan and the Arab world.

Read more: Is there no saving the Houbara Bustard?

"The royal princes will hunt for the Houbara bustard," the deputy conservator for Mirpurkhas Division at the Sindh Wildlife Department Mir Aijaz Ali Talpur confirmed.

"The permission [for hunting] has been granted by the federal government," Talpur added.

The prince's delegation comprises six Abu Dhabi nationals and three Pakistanis, the Sindh Wildlife Department said.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has listed the Houbara bustard as a vulnerable species, with a global population ranging from 50,000 to 100,000, according to Reuters.

Read more: 'Unprecedented, historic': Pakistan Customs recovers birds worth millions in Karachi operation

It has almost vanished from the Arabian peninsula and, per the Guardian, is considered to be at the risk of extinction.

In 2016, the Supreme Court of Pakistan lifted a ban on hunting the bird after the government argued it hurt relations with Gulf states, whose wealthy hunters traditionally travel to Pakistan to pursue the endangered species with falcons.

Critics, however, say hunting with falcons — a practice Arab nomads used to survive life in the desert and is now arguably the most elaborate blood sport in the world — is today a reckless hobby that threatens the Houbara bustard.

More From Pakistan:

Karachi package to usher ‘new era’ in metropolis: Governor Ismail

Karachi package to usher ‘new era’ in metropolis: Governor Ismail
Kashmore police rescue folk singer Khushboo Leghari from abduction

Kashmore police rescue folk singer Khushboo Leghari from abduction
Shahid Afridi shares heartwarming photos on 'dearest' daughter's 19th birthday

Shahid Afridi shares heartwarming photos on 'dearest' daughter's 19th birthday
Govt decides to hold Senate elections in February instead of March: sources

Govt decides to hold Senate elections in February instead of March: sources
Karachi University announces schedule for submission of BCom examination forms, fee

Karachi University announces schedule for submission of BCom examination forms, fee
Karachi University declares BSc Part II Annual Examination 2019 result

Karachi University declares BSc Part II Annual Examination 2019 result
Karachi University to announce bachelor programme entry test result on December 17

Karachi University to announce bachelor programme entry test result on December 17
PM Imran Khan posts an earlier picture with Maulana Tariq Jameel on Instagram

PM Imran Khan posts an earlier picture with Maulana Tariq Jameel on Instagram
Lahore among top 5 most polluted cities in the world

Lahore among top 5 most polluted cities in the world
One Rangers official injured in Karachi University cracker attack

One Rangers official injured in Karachi University cracker attack
WWF-Pakistan study finds 'very healthy' marine ecosystem around Astola Islands

WWF-Pakistan study finds 'very healthy' marine ecosystem around Astola Islands
CM Punjab announces 'affordable' Naya Pakistan Housing Project in Lahore

CM Punjab announces 'affordable' Naya Pakistan Housing Project in Lahore

Latest

view all