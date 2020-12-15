Kashmore police rescue folk singer Khushboo Leghari from abduction

Upon reaching the provided address, Leghari found no marriage ceremony or people to welcome her. Photo: Geo. tv/File

The abductors had invited the artist over the phone to perform at a wedding.

Upon reaching the provided address, Leghari found no ceremony or people to welcome her.

Police informed Leghari and her father about a plan plotted by the kidnappers.



SUKKUR: Kashmore Police on Tuesday rescued folk Singer Khushboo Leghari purportedly from an abduction attempt.

According to police reports, the abductors had invited the artist over the phone to perform at a wedding ceremony.

Read more: Folk singer Shaukat Ali on road to recovery following treatment in Khairpur

Upon reaching the provided address, Leghari found no ceremony taking place or people to welcome her.

Kashmore-Kandhkot District Police informed Leghari and her father about a plan plotted by the kidnappers.

The singer immediately returned to her house and thanked Kashmore police for their prompt and efficient response.

