Kashmore police rescue folk singer Khushboo Leghari from abduction

Tuesday Dec 15, 2020
SUKKUR: Kashmore Police on Tuesday rescued folk Singer Khushboo Leghari purportedly from an abduction attempt.
According to police reports, the abductors had invited the artist over the phone to perform at a wedding ceremony.
Read more: Folk singer Shaukat Ali on road to recovery following treatment in Khairpur
Upon reaching the provided address, Leghari found no ceremony taking place or people to welcome her.
Kashmore-Kandhkot District Police informed Leghari and her father about a plan plotted by the kidnappers.
The singer immediately returned to her house and thanked Kashmore police for their prompt and efficient response.