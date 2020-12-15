Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Dec 15 2020
Imtiaz Hussain

Kashmore police rescue folk singer Khushboo Leghari from abduction

Imtiaz Hussain

Tuesday Dec 15, 2020

Upon reaching the provided address, Leghari found no marriage ceremony or people to welcome her. Photo: Geo. tv/File
  • The abductors had invited the artist over the phone to perform at a wedding.
  • Upon reaching the provided address, Leghari found no ceremony or people to welcome her.
  • Police informed Leghari and her father about a plan plotted by the kidnappers.

SUKKUR: Kashmore Police on Tuesday rescued folk Singer Khushboo Leghari purportedly from an abduction attempt.

According to police reports, the abductors had invited the artist over the phone to perform at a wedding ceremony.

Read more: Folk singer Shaukat Ali on road to recovery following treatment in Khairpur

Upon reaching the provided address, Leghari found no ceremony taking place or people to welcome her.

Kashmore-Kandhkot District Police informed Leghari and her father about a plan plotted by the kidnappers.

The singer immediately returned to her house and thanked Kashmore police for their prompt and efficient response.

