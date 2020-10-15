Folk singer Shaukat Ali on road to recovery following treatment in Khairpur

Famous folk singer Shaukat Ali receives medical treatment at a hospital in Sindh known for its Kidney transplant. Photo Courtesy: Twitter/File

LAHORE: Famous folk singer Shaukat Ali is gradually recovering at a kidney transplant facility near Khairpur in Sindh, after the provincial government sprang into action over reports of his poor health and provided him with the medical aide he needed, The News reported on Thursday.

Speaking to the English daily from Khairpur, Shaukat Ali's son Imran Ali said that his father was in a very critical condition when they left for Gambat Institute in Khairpur three days ago.

Imran said that his father had multiple medical issues, including diabetes and liver problem. Moreover, he had undergone a heart bypass surgery a few years back.

Imran said that his father, after receiving treatment upon Sindh chief minister's orders, was in a "much better condition now", and that as per the doctors, he would now be treated with medicine and sent home soon as his health was now stable.



Shaukat, known for his war-time patriotic songs such as Saathion Mujahidon Jaag Utha Hai Sara Watan, Mera Puttar Pakistan Da, and Apna Quaid Aik Hai among many others, had been unwell for the past several years.

The Ghazal maestro is one of the most prolific artists of the Pakistani music industry, with a singing career spanning five decades. He is also a recipient of the Pride of Performance award.