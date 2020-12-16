Wild tiger kills 45 goats in Lower Dir

The wild cat kills 45 goats. Photo: Geo .tv/File

LOWER DIR: A tiger killed 45 goats in the upper areas of the mountainous region Lower Dir district on Tuesday, causing terror and panic among villagers.

According to residents, the stalking predator went on a killing spree when it pounced on a herd of goats at the Hashim Maidani area within the limits of Munda Police Station and mauled to death 45 goats.

The local residents demanded the district administration to send concerned personnel of the Wildlife Department to the area for pouching or killing the tiger that had struck terror in the hearts of residents by its savagery attacks.

They said finding of carcasses of sheep or goats by villagers had become a daily matter, as wild animals frequently come to the area and kill livestock.

The people had meager resources of income and they heavily depend on raising livestock to make ends meet, they lamented.

This particular incident was very tragic, they said, urging the district administration to take the issue seriously and take measures for getting the area rid of predators like tigers and wolves.