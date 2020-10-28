WATCH: Leopard spotted near Margalla Hills in Islamabad

Travelers making their way from Daman-e-Koh to Islamabad spotted a leopard roaming around Margallah Hills road late Tuesday night.



A video captured by one of the travelers shows the wild cat playing on the side of road, it would hide in the bushes then come back to the road.

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board said that the leopard belongs to Margalla Hills National Park.

Authorities said the felines often make their way to the roads late at night and warned people traveling to Daman-e-Koh and Pirsohawa to be careful. Leopards often make their way out on roads late at night.