Lt Gen Satti to take charge as new NDMA chief

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 16, 2020

Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz Satti, who is currently serving as the vice chief of General Staff at GHQ (Frontier Force), was promoted to the rank of Lt Gen last month. Photo: File
  • Lt Gen Nawaz will replace Lt Gen (retd) Mohammad Afzal, who took charge as the NDMA chairman in May 2019.
  • Decision was taken in Tuesday’s cabinet meeting which was presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

ISLAMABAD: Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz Satti is set to become the new chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) after the federal cabinet approved his appointment to lead the agency.

The decision was taken in Tuesday’s cabinet meeting which was presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Lt Gen Nawaz will replace Lt Gen (retd) Mohammad Afzal, who took charge as the NDMA chairman in May 2019. He retired from the service earlier this month after reaching superannuation.

The Cabinet Division had recommended three names – Akhtar Nawaz, Captain (retd) Sher Alam Mehsud, and Nadeem Arshad Kiyani – for the post..

Read more: 6 Pakistan Army major generals promoted to lieutenant general

Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz Satti, who is currently serving as the vice chief of General Staff at GHQ (Frontier Force), was promoted to the rank of lieutenant general last month.

In 2019, he was awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) by the President of Pakistan. He originally hails from Thoon, Kotli Sattian, district Rawalpindi.

The cabinet also approved the appointment of members of the Public-Private Partnership Authority board and re-organisation of the EOBI board of trustees.

Pakistan would appoint community welfare attaches in its missions abroad, the meeting decided.

