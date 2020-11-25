6 Pakistan Army major generals promoted to lieutenant general rank

RAWALPINDI: Six major generals have been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR, the officers include Major-General Akhtar Nawaz, Major-General Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat, Major-General Asif Ghafoor, Major-General Salman Fayyaz, Major-General Sarfraz Ali, and Major-General Muhammad Ali.

Previously, Lt-Gen Ghafoor served as DG ISPR from December 2016 to January 2020. He had replaced Lt Gen Asim Bajwa.

According to the ISPR website, Lt-Gen Ghafoor was commissioned on Septemeber 9, 1988, in 87 Medium Regiment. He is a graduate of Command & Staff College Quetta, Command & Staff College Bandung (Indonesia) and NDU Islamabad. He holds a master’s degree in strategic studies.

The general has held various staff, instructional and command assignments including Brigade Major Infantry Brigade, Assistant Military Secretary MS Branch, GHQ, Directing Staff Command & Staff College Quetta and Director Military Operations in Military Operations Directorate, GHQ. He has commanded his parent unit in Operation Al-Mizan, Artillery Brigade at the Line of Control, Infantry Brigade on the eastern border and a Division at Swat, Malakand. Maj Gen Ghafoor is a recipient of the COAS Commendation Card for operations in Bajaur in 2008.