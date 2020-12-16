PM Imran Khan to inaugurate cricket stadium at Hayatabad Sports Complex today





PM Imran Khan. Photo: PTI

Inaugurate multiple projects in Peshawar, Nowshera

Chair KP cabinet meeting

Attend Kamyab Jawan Programme cheque distributing ceremony

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to make a day-long visit to Peshawar today.

The premier will inaugurate multiple projects in Peshawar including an ICC-standard cricket stadium in Hayatabad Sports Complex and a cardiology institute.

He will also chair a meeting of the KP cabinet, will be briefed on the Kamyab Jawan Programme performance in the northwestern province, and attend a cheque distributing ceremony.

PM Imran Khan will also inaugurate a high-ruse flats scheme under the Provincial Housing Authority in Jalozai, Nowshera.



It may be noted here that today marks the sixth anniversary of the terrorist attack at the Army Public School in Peshawar that martyred 134 children and 19 adults.