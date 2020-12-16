Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Dec 16 2020
By
Web Desk

Pak vs NZ: Ramiz Raja says Queenstown's uneven pitch caused Babar Azam's injury

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 16, 2020

Former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja addressing a press conference. Photo: Geo. tv/File 

  • Ramiz Raja said that a long break from cricket renders the players rusty and affects their reflexes.

  • Babar Azam's ruled-out from the squad after suffering a fracture in his right thumb.

  • Azam's injury has become a major setback for the squad as it gears up to face kiwis in the T20 series beginning from Friday.

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja has opined that Queenstown's uneven pitch might be the reason for Babar Azam's untimely injury that has become a major set back for the squad as it gears up to face kiwis in the series beginning from Friday.

Cricketer-turned-pundit Ramiz Raja, in a video on his YouTube channel, explained that a long break from cricket renders the players rusty and affects their reflexes — which could have been another factor that so many players have suffered injuries during practice sessions.

Speaking about Azam's injury specifically, Raja claimed that Queenstown does not host regular international cricket.

Read more: Major blow to Pakistan as Babar Azam ruled out of New Zealand T20 series

The uneven bounce on its practice pitches may have been the reason why Azam got caught on his right thumb and fractured it, he opined.

Azam was ruled out of New Zealand T20Is after suffering a fracture in his right thumb during Sunday morning’s practice session.

"World’s second-ranked T20I batsman suffered the injury during a throw-down session, following which he was taken to a local hospital where X-rays confirmed his fracture," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had confirmed in a statement earlier on Sunday.

As per the details, Babar will be unable to attend nets for at least 12 days, meaning he will not be available for the 18, 20, and 22 December T20Is to be played in Auckland, Hamilton, and Napier, respectively.

More From Sports:

Pak vs NZ: Shadab to lead green shirts against Kiwis in first T20I

Pak vs NZ: Shadab to lead green shirts against Kiwis in first T20I
ICC announces schedule for Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022

ICC announces schedule for Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022

Mohammad Hafeez wishes daughter Emaan a happy birthday

Mohammad Hafeez wishes daughter Emaan a happy birthday
Babar Azam, Shan Masood named in Wisden's Test Team of the Year 2020

Babar Azam, Shan Masood named in Wisden's Test Team of the Year 2020
Watch: Sania Mirza's son Izhaan Mirza Malik dances to a Punjabi tune

Watch: Sania Mirza's son Izhaan Mirza Malik dances to a Punjabi tune
'From national duty to father duty': Hardik Pandya's adorable picture with son wins internet

'From national duty to father duty': Hardik Pandya's adorable picture with son wins internet
Pak vs NZ: Pakistan mulls over possibility to promote junior players to T20 squad

Pak vs NZ: Pakistan mulls over possibility to promote junior players to T20 squad
Pakistan women cricketers to tour South Africa next month

Pakistan women cricketers to tour South Africa next month
Azerbaijan's MMA fighter Zabit Samedov stars in Kurulus: Osman

Azerbaijan's MMA fighter Zabit Samedov stars in Kurulus: Osman
Pak vs NZ: Haris Rauf eager to make a mark as a fast bowler

Pak vs NZ: Haris Rauf eager to make a mark as a fast bowler
Pak vs NZ: Pakistan Shaheens leave for Whangarei ahead of match against New Zealand A

Pak vs NZ: Pakistan Shaheens leave for Whangarei ahead of match against New Zealand A
‘Kashmir is close to heart’: Shahid Afridi vows to support KPL in every capacity

‘Kashmir is close to heart’: Shahid Afridi vows to support KPL in every capacity

Latest

view all